7

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Girl group Rainbow hints at their return with an adorable 'coming soon' group photo

AKP STAFF

On October 31, the members of girl group Rainbow shared an adorable "coming soon" image via Instagram!

Previously, it was reported that Rainbow would be getting back together for a special single release, in light of their 10th anniversary since debut. In today's group image together, the Rainbow members tell fans, "#I_am_still_ #Rainbow. We're very serious. We're even using calligraphic font. Rainbow is back. Coming soon!" The photo also indicates, "Wake up, Rain-nous!", calling out to Rainbow's official fan club. 

Meanwhile, Rainbow debuted back in 2009 with "Gossip Girl", with members Jaekyung, Woori, Jisook, Noeul, Seungah, Yoonhye, and Hyunyoung. Stay tuned for the group's 10th anniversary comeback!

  1. Rainbow
2 762 Share 100% Upvoted

0

thealigirl82,048 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

i love them. they're simply too cute

Share

0

DED_LEE52 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I LUV me some Rainbow.. SOOKY 4 MY LUV!! ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND