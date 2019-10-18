'People with Flaws' reveals first still cuts of Ahn Jae Hyun

MBC's 'People with Flaws' revealed the drama's first still cuts of Ahn Jae Hyun's character.



Ahn Jae Hyun is playing the lead role of rich chaebol Lee Kang Woo, who's handsome now but has a past as an ugly duckling. Though he enjoys being the center of attention, he's constantly obsessed with his appearance after being dumped for supposedly being ugly. Lee Kang Woo then meets lively P.E. teacher Joo Seo Yeon (played by Oh Yeon Seo), who prefers average looks in men because of what she's seen growing up with her very handsome brothers.

In the still cuts above, Ahn Jae Hyun takes on the chaebol concept with ease in navy and cream suits as well as a polka-dotted dress shirt.



'People with Flaws' premieres in late November. Do you plan to watch?