Fans are holding their breath as they count down the days to legendary girl group Brown Eyed Girls' comeback album 'Re:vive'.

The group revealed their tracklist which featured some big names, including writing credits by J.Y. Park, Yoon Jong Shin, Jung Jae Hyung, and Yoon Sang. The tracklist also reveals a feature from diva Uhm Jung Hwa as well,

Check out the English tracklist below. Are you excited for this comeback?