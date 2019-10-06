1

ATEEZ prepare to march in 'All to Action' group teaser image

ATEEZ are preparing to march in their latest 'All to Action' group teaser image.

The group already gave a preview of the choreography for their title song "Wonderland", and the "troop" concept came through. In the teaser image below, the members dress up in military-style suits with a marching band behind them.

ATEEZ's full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' is set for release this October 8 at 6 PM KST.

