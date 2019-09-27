4

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

SPOILER
The Winner of 'Show Me The Money 8' is...

AKP STAFF

'Show Me The Money 8' has finally announced a winner!

Punchnello has defied all odds and defeated Young B to become the newest winner of the show. 

The winner was revealed on the September 27th broadcast after multiple semifinals. Punchnello portrayed his gratitude, stating: "This doesn't seem real. Something that I didn't think was possible is now real. I am so happy."

Young B, who placed second, stated "I am happy to have met new fans through this show. I welcome all and hope to see you again." 

Check out their performances below.

  1. misc.
1 1,162 Share 80% Upvoted

0

ani0782 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I was rooting for young b, but congrates anyways :)

Share
misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
2 hours ago   29   3,957
misc.
The Winner of 'Show Me The Money 8' is...
35 minutes ago   1   1,155
misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
2 hours ago   29   3,957

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND