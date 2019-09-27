'Show Me The Money 8' has finally announced a winner!

Punchnello has defied all odds and defeated Young B to become the newest winner of the show.

The winner was revealed on the September 27th broadcast after multiple semifinals. Punchnello portrayed his gratitude, stating: "This doesn't seem real. Something that I didn't think was possible is now real. I am so happy."

Young B, who placed second, stated "I am happy to have met new fans through this show. I welcome all and hope to see you again."



Check out their performances below.