SM's Lee Soo Man chosen as head producer of '2020 Global Goal Live' charity concert festival in Asia

SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man will be working with the monumental 'Global Citizen' project as the head producer of the '2020 Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream' concerts in Asia!

'Global Citizen', hosted by the 'Global Poverty Project', is a worldwide project aiming to defeat poverty, hunger, and climate change across the globe by 2030. In 2020, 'Global Citizen' will be launching a mega-scale, charity music festival called '2020 Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream' in cities throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, simultaneously. SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man was recently selected as the head producer in charge of the '2020 Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream' in Asia, as the concert is set to take place over the course of 10 hours while airing live via YouTube.

Currently, confirmed locations for the '2020 Global Goal Live' include New York, U.S.A and Lagos, Nigeria, with more cities being announced soon. Performers expected to attend the '2020 Global Goal Live' include EXO, Coldplay, Metallica, Usher, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, and more.



Meanwhile, SM Entertainment's NCT 127 are set to perform at the upcoming 'Global Citizen Festival' on September 28 in Central Park, New York City. For more information on the '2020 Global Citizen Festival' in NYC, visit here.

