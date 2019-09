Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Tony has released a bright poster as well as details for his first domestic solo fan meeting, 'Under The Blue Sky'!

His first official schedule in Korea after the end of 'Produce X 101', Tony's 'Under The Blue Sky' fan meeting takes place at the Universal Arts Center on October 27 at 5 PM KST. For the full details including ticket sales and restrictions, visit here.

Who would love to attend Tony's solo fan meeting?