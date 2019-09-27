WayV unveil full design & details for their official fan lightstick





NCT's Chinese sibling group WayV would like to introduce their fans, now known as WayZenNi, to their first official fan lightstick!

The simplistic design of WayV's official fan lightstick takes the shape of WayV's signature 'V' shape, while also taking structural elements from NCT's official fan light stick. You can check out the lightstick's design from various angles, as well as full details and specification regarding the product, below.

Will you be ordering your very own WayV lightstick?