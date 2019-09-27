5

WayV unveil full design & details for their official fan lightstick

NCT's Chinese sibling group WayV would like to introduce their fans, now known as WayZenNi, to their first official fan lightstick!

The simplistic design of WayV's official fan lightstick takes the shape of WayV's signature 'V' shape, while also taking structural elements from NCT's official fan light stick. You can check out the lightstick's design from various angles, as well as full details and specification regarding the product, below. 

Will you be ordering your very own WayV lightstick?

puuhaarukka0 pt 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Will this also break if swinged around too much?

jeonginsnose0 pt 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I can't find any more info on this what the heck

