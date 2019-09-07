'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3' unveils new character posters of Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, & Kim Ok Bin

tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3' returns today (September 7)!

Ahead of part 3's anticipated premiere later tonight at 9 PM KST, the drama has unveiled a new set of character posters of the story's key figures including Eunseom, Saya, Tagon, Tanya, and Taealha.

If you've been keeping up with the 'Arthdal Chronicles' series, you can recognize the 5 key characters as the end of part 2 left off - except for a slight spoiler of Kim Ji Won's character Tanya, who demonstrates a drastic change in her regal dress, dark makeup, and styling.



You can look forward to an epic tale of brave heroes like Song Joong Ki's dual roles as Eunseom and Saya, Jang Dong Gun as Tagon, Kim Ok Bin as Taealha, and much more in 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3', set to air worldwide via Netflix as well as on tvN.

