Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

WM Entertainment announces Laun's departure from ONF and the label

WM Entertainment announced Laun's departure from ONF and the label.

On August 23, WM Entertainment released an official statement explaining Laun would be leaving the group for personal issues, and his contract with the company has been terminated. However, the details on Laun's personal issues were not revealed. The full statement is as follows:

"This is WM Entertainment. Firstly, we're sorry to deliver such sad news to many fans who cherish ONF. 

In the middle of comeback preparations, Laun (Kim Min Seok) informed us he wants to stop his activities as a celebrity, so from today August 23 on, he is no longer a member of the group. We've also terminated his contract with us.

Once again, we'd like to apologize for bringing such sad news. The remaining ONF members will do their best to repay you with good music and performances.

We ask for your unchanging love and support for ONF in the future. Thank you."

Canucks4Life2,590 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

While I am sad to see him go it says he is leaving his celebrity life behind, so I would rather he be happy on a different path in life then continue on in one that might make him miserable. Hope he finds happiness and success in whatever endeavour he undertakes from here.

2

JiminieKookie38 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

I really liked Minseok. It's sad that he is leaving, but its the best since I know how depressed the members sometimes got trought the fact that WM liked to say that ONF was not good enough a lot that brought the feelings of the members a bit down.

Hopefully he is happy with his decision and has something to do after leaving ONF that makes him not regret that he left.

