WM Entertainment announces Laun's departure from ONF and the label

WM Entertainment announced Laun's departure from ONF and the label.



On August 23, WM Entertainment released an official statement explaining Laun would be leaving the group for personal issues, and his contract with the company has been terminated. However, the details on Laun's personal issues were not revealed. The full statement is as follows:





"This is WM Entertainment. Firstly, we're sorry to deliver such sad news to many fans who cherish ONF.



In the middle of comeback preparations, Laun (Kim Min Seok) informed us he wants to stop his activities as a celebrity, so from today August 23 on, he is no longer a member of the group. We've also terminated his contract with us.



Once again, we'd like to apologize for bringing such sad news. The remaining ONF members will do their best to repay you with good music and performances.



We ask for your unchanging love and support for ONF in the future. Thank you."