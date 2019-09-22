ATEEZ stun with their new concept for 'All to Action'

ATEEZ has dropped their group concept photo for their comeback.



The boys debuted with 'Treasure Ep. 1: All to Zero', continued with 'Treasure Ep. 2: Zero to One', and then most recently had their 'Treasure Ep. 3: One to All'. They'll be closing up the Treasure series with 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action'. There's not much about the title song of the album, but fans can see the concept through the released concept photo.

The boys will be back with 'All to Action' on October 8th at 6PM KST.

