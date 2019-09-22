15

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ATEEZ stun with their new concept for 'All to Action'

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ has dropped their group concept photo for their comeback.


The boys debuted with 'Treasure Ep. 1: All to Zero', continued with 'Treasure Ep. 2: Zero to One', and then most recently had their 'Treasure Ep. 3: One to All'. They'll be closing up the Treasure series with 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action'. There's not much about the title song of the album, but fans can see the concept through the released concept photo.

The boys will be back with 'All to Action' on October 8th at 6PM KST.

  1. ATEEZ
4 2,092 Share 79% Upvoted

0

goal_ken-1 pt 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Love it, it's definitely important to know how to do this properly and efficiently, clients LOVE these. temple run 3

Share

0

thealigirl81,604 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

ready for them to kill this

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
A Journey of Busan with Jimin Bus
23 minutes ago   0   144
Jennie, BTS, TWICE
Unpopular Opinions
38 minutes ago   0   269
EXO
EXO's Overdose hits 200 million views
6 hours ago   1   1,224
ITZY
ITZY's 'ICY' is hot with 90 million views
4 hours ago   1   951

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND