Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for September 8 to September 14

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from September 8 to September 14 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 42,496,027 Points

2. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 41,809,544 Points

3. Whee In - "Goodbye" - 37,611,546 Points

4. Kassy - "Story Of Night Fall" - 37,241,460 Points

5. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 34,002,529 Points

6. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 32,911,958 Points

7. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone" - 29,724,873 Points

8. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 28,521,956 Points

9. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 26,633,638 Points

10. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 26,339,643 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. X1 - 'QUANTUM LEAP'

2. F.T. Island - 'ZAPPING'

3. BTS - 'BTS WORLD OST'

4. TWICE - 'TWICEcoaster _ LANE 1'

5. The Boyz - '[DreamLike]'

6. Bolbbalgan4 - 'Two Five'

7. EVERGLOW - 'HUSH'

8. Lim Chang Jung - 'Never Ending'

9. Various Artists - 'At Eighteen OST'

10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

3. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



4. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

5. Maktub - "To You My Light"

6. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"



7. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

8. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone"

9. Leewoo - "My Regards"

10. Paul Kim - "Me After You"



Source: Gaon

