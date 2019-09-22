16

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jonghun and Jung Joon Young's 6th trial to be held later today

AKP STAFF

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's 6th trials will be held today.

The hearing today is not just for the pair, but all 5 that have been accused of sexual crimes in the chatroom controversyAt today's trial, Victim 5's situation will be handled. 

During the first trial on July 16th, all 5 of the accused denied most of the allegations. Jung Joon Young's lawyer denied that he had ever made plans to rape anyone, and that he did not have intercourse with the victim while she was incapacitated. He did, however, admit to the filming charges. Jonghun's lawyer also denied the sexual assault charges. 

Stay tuned as the trials update.

  1. Jonghun
  2. Jung Joon Young
9 4,112 Share 94% Upvoted

0

Violetta123581 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

They're up to trial number 6 on rape charges, yet you hardly report anything about them. Apparently, reporting about someone gambling with their own money is much more important 🤡

Share

0

the_dyamond_ange41 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Can anyone remind me who the 5 are again? Because I thought they were more than that..

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

KARD
KARD brings on the power for 'Dumb Litty'
22 hours ago   34   14,853
EXO
EXO's Overdose hits 200 million views
2 hours ago   0   891

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND