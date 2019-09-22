Jonghun and Jung Joon Young's 6th trial to be held later today

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's 6th trials will be held today.

The hearing today is not just for the pair, but all 5 that have been accused of sexual crimes in the chatroom controversy. At today's trial, Victim 5's situation will be handled.

During the first trial on July 16th, all 5 of the accused denied most of the allegations. Jung Joon Young's lawyer denied that he had ever made plans to rape anyone, and that he did not have intercourse with the victim while she was incapacitated. He did, however, admit to the filming charges. Jonghun's lawyer also denied the sexual assault charges.



Stay tuned as the trials update.

