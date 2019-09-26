New book OST project 'Melody Book Shop' reveals cast posters of Leeteuk, Park Kyung, Song Yoo Bin, etc

JTBC will be showcasing an innovative new type of music variety program, titled 'Melody Book Shop'!

Set to premiere this October 9 at 6:30 PM KST, 'Melody Book Shop' asks why there are OSTs for dramas and films, but not books. The program has gathered a cast of talented and versatile musicians including Super Junior's Leeteuk, Block B's Park Kyung, Song Yoo Bin, Suran, DickPunks's Kim Hyun Woo, and Sunwoo Jung-A; each cast member will personally select books they want to recreate through music, and participate in composing and writing original OSTs about them.

Check out the cast members' group and individual posters for JTBC's upcoming book OST project 'Melody Book Shop' below! Do you find the premise of this new program interesting so far?