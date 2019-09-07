Penomeco to collaborate with Nafla on new album 'if.'; drops teaser image

Penomeco is coming back with a new album!

According to his agency Million Market, the rapper, who is famously known as part of Zico's Fxncy Child crew, will be releasing 'if.', a new double single album.



The album will feature two tracks, "Do Ma Thang" and "Señorita," the latter of which will be a collaboration with 'Show Me The Money 777' winner Nafla. Both rappers appeared in the album's image teaser released on September 6.



Meanwhile, 'if.' is set for release on September 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the album teaser image below!