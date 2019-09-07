Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Penomeco to collaborate with Nafla on new album 'if.'; drops teaser image

AKP STAFF

Penomeco is coming back with a new album!

According to his agency Million Market, the rapper, who is famously known as part of Zico's Fxncy Child crew, will be releasing 'if.', a new double single album.

The album will feature two tracks, "Do Ma Thang" and "Señorita," the latter of which will be a collaboration with 'Show Me The Money 777' winner Nafla. Both rappers appeared in the album's image teaser released on September 6.

Meanwhile, 'if.' is set for release on September 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the album teaser image below!

  1. Nafla
  2. PENOMECO
0 164 Share 100% Upvoted
CLC
CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV
23 hours ago   23   10,826
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
8 hours ago   23   31,459
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
19 hours ago   4   5,570

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND