Fans LOL at a 'traffic incident' from recent 'ISAC' recording between AB6IX and Weki Meki members

A hilarious "traffic incident" from the most recent '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' recording, which took place back on August 12, has fans LOL-ing hard!

The 'ISAC' recordings are usually famous for cross-idol-group interactions whether they're funny, cute, friendly, or all of the above! During one particular moment during this weekend's 'ISAC' recording, fans noticed AB6IX member Jeong Woong and Weki Meki member Rina becoming involving in a minor "accident", as you can see in the video above.

Playing a game with his fellow member Kim Dong Hyun, Jeon Woong accidentally falls backward exactly as Weki Meki's Rina was passing right behind him, sending her flying! Immediately, Jeon Woong and Kim Dong Hyun both apologize frantically to both Weki Meki's Rina and Choi Yoo Jung, and once the girls leave, the two idols were seen punishing themselves under the scrutiny of AB6IX's leader Lim Young Min!

Netizens commented with laughter, "They look like school kids, being punished by Young Min keke", "OMG so cute, look at them bowing below 90 degrees", "Wow horrible timing Woong kekekeke", "Rina's reaction kekekeke so cute", "Bow like the wind! Kekeke", "It's like something you'd see in a sitcom! Kekeke", and more.

