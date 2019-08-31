WINNER's Kim Jin Woo & Song Min Ho to feature as guests on 'Naturally' hosted by Eun Ji Won

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo and Song Min Ho are featuring as guests on MBN's 'Naturally'.



On August 31, 'Naturally' confirmed, "Kim Jin Woo and Song Min Ho recently filmed for our program. The broadcast date hasn't been set yet, but their appearance is expected to air in September."



The MBN reality-variety show is hosted by their labelmate Sechskies' Eun Ji Won, Kim Jong Min, Jeon In Hwa, and Jo Byung Gyu as they live life on the countryside. Kim Jin Woo and Song Min Ho are said to have appeared on the show due to their friendship with YG Entertainment labelmate Eun Ji Won.



'Naturally' airs on Saturdays at 9PM KST. Are you planning to watch Kim Jin Woo and Song Min Ho's episode?

