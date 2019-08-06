Soyu and SHINee's Key hang out during his military service break

Soyu and SHINee's Key made sure to hang out during his break from his military service.



Key officially started his mandatory military service this past March, and fans were excited to see he's doing well. On August 6, Soyu shared the below photos on Instagram with the message, "I guess I really did get tanned." She previously sent him off with a message on his enlistment day, writing, "Come back well."





As you can see below, the former SISTAR member and Key look like they grabbed a meal together. In other news, Soyu is currently appearing on Mnet's 'The Call 2', and she's set to drop her track "Bangkok" with Francis.



Stay tuned for updates on Soyu and Key.