Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MBC reveals preview of Chuseok special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships'

MBC has revealed a preview of the upcoming Chuseok special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships'.

The 10th anniversary celebration of the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships - 10th Festival' will include three classic categories - track and field, archery, and the free kick shootout - and new categories - horseback riding, e-sports, wrestling, and baseball pitch throwing. South Korea's top sports coaches like Lee Tae Hyun, Jung Min Chul, Lee Sang Hoon, Park Jae Hong, Bong Joong Geun, and Kim Byung Ji are also making special appearances. 

Idols who participated in the filming on August 12 include Stray KidsASTROONFPentagon, SF9VERIVERYAB6IXDongkiz1THE9CIXTreiJBJ95NoirLimitless1TEAMD1CEHolicITZYfromis_9Cherry Bullet(G)I-DLEWeki MekiCosmic GirlsMomolandLOONADream CatcherBerry GoodSaturdayGWSNNatureEVERGLOWOh My Girl, and more.

Check out the preview below.


I feel melancholic as I see that none of the groups that got me on to kpop (2nd gen) are here..

