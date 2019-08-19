Police update investigation into alleged collusion between Yoochun and officers

Police have released an update about the investigation into the alleged collusion between Yoochun and officers.



This past July, reports revealed Yoochun was under the suspicion of inviting police personnel to his home for dinner and drinks in 2016 around the time he was undergoing an investigation for sexual assault. On August 19, the Seoul Police Station told press, "We investigated Park, his 2 managers, and 13 police officers who were part of the investigation team at the time, but they've all denied it."



The police continued, "The CCTV contents are also unavailable because so much time has passed. It's not easy to confirm, and the police taking into consideration if there's a way to investigate."



Stay tuned for updates.

