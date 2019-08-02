Netizens laugh over an M Countdown poll from 10 years ago + calls it the 'Entertainment Death Note'

2019 is definitely a bad year for some idols in the Korean entertainment industry, with scandals and controversies popping right and left every minute. Due to this fact, netizens are laughing at the irony of an Mnet M Countdown poll result that was released 10 years ago back in 2009.

The 2009 poll asked viewers which artist they're most anticipating 10 years into the future (2019 present-day).

The rankings go as follows.

1. G-Dragon (Big Bang)

2. Sohee (Wonder Girls)

3. Taeyang (Big Bang)

4. T.O.P (Big Bang)

5. Shindong (Super Junior)

6. Daesung (Big Bang)

7. Xia Junsu (JYJ)

8. Kim Hyun Joong (SS501)

9. YoonA (Girls' Generation)

10. Siwon (Super Junior)

Netizens have noticed that a majority of the celebrities in this poll have been enveloped in some sort of scandal over the years, calling it the Entertainment Death Note. With the exception of Sohee, Taeyang, Shingdong, and YoonA, all the celebrities on the list have had a major controversy that severely affected their careers. G-Dragon has previously been enveloped in a drug usage controversy as well as T.O.P. It goes without saying that Daesung is currently under heavy public scrutiny for allowing prostitution in his building. Xia Junsu was formerly wrapped up in controversy after it was revealed that he paid his hotel employees a month late. Kim Hyun Joong's career took an irreparable hit after his ex-girlfriend filed charges against him and revealed that he was the father of her son. Siwon was also under heavy controversy after his dog attacked a woman, causing her death.



The comments include:

"Wow literally all of them have some sort of controversy except the women."

"YoonA is the only one who survived. Shindong also had a controversy I believe and no one cares what Taeyang and Sohee are doing these days."

"Lol only number 2 and number 9 survived without harm."

"I'm just surprised Shindong even made the list."



"YoonA is so pure..."