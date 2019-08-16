Netizens discuss whether Akdong Musician and Lee Hi should renew their contracts with YG

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2019 has definitely been a difficult year for YG Entertainment on all fronts. The label has been overrun with scandal after scandal, and it doesn't seem like the chaos is going to end soon. 

Netizens have recently debated about the future of two YG artists, duo Akdong Musician, and singer Lee Hi. Lee Hi is currently under a ten-year contract with YG that will expire in 2023. Akdong Musician's contract ends in 2021. The


Netizens stated their worries and debated whether or not the two artists should renew their contracts with YG when they come up for renewal.

Netizens wrote:

"Akdong Musician writes their own songs so if they leave, there won't be that much change in their careers. They sound the least like YG artists."

"Just leave. Music aside, the atmosphere at YG is terrible right now and is probably influencing their careers."

"Don't you think the company will fail before they even get to decide whether or not they can leave?"

"Why is Lee HI's contract so long? They don't even promote her."

What do you think will happen? 

Kirsty_Louise
14 seconds ago

I don't know why anyone would renew their contract with YG. Ignoring the shit storm they are currently in, YG has a bad habit of ignoring artists and banishing them to their dungeon for years. Being a debuted artist with YG doesn't guarantee you'll be releasing music, I don't know why artists would stay and run the risk of having a comeback once in a blue moon. They deserve better than that.

kas7ia
4 minutes ago

NO ONE should renew their contracts with YG.

