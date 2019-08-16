Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens say Kang Daniel is treating fans like ATMs after looking at his merchandise pricing

Netizens are enraged after seeing the prices of Kang Daniel's merchandise. 

A recent popular community post revealed the goods that Daniel's agency prepared for his fan meetings. However, it seems like these merchandise items are usually ones that are given away for free at concerts. Items like glow sticks and stickers are listed at high prices (12 SGD/$8.67) when they're usually free. The items are also disposable and don't have much design except the worlds 'COLOR ON ME'.


Netizens have been commenting:

"LOL with those prices he's just using his fans as ATMs."

"This is too much. These are people who are coming to see you after your dating news."

"Aren't those items given away for free usually? They look like disposable items. This is extreme."

What do you think? Are netizens overreacting?

Kirsty_Louise 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I was ready to say netizens were being too hard on him but those look like poundshop glowsticks. KPop merch is always a little pricey, the amount I spent on BTS merch at their concert made my eyes water. But I don't mind paying if it's a decent product. Those glowsticks are a bit of a piss take, at least put more effort in to the product to justify the price tag.

13

Gonzalezell 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i still dont see what his fans see in him 😔

