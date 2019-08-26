Sunny and Taeyeon show off their close friendship + to be on 'Super Idol League 4'

Sunny and Taeyeon have been through a lot while promoting together for years, and their close friendship is still going strong.

The girls posted a lovely winking selfie on August 26th with the hashtag #superidolleague4. The two popular idols are set to show off their chemistry and friendship as they duke it out while playing video games. Girls' Generation is slowly approaching their 12th anniversary, and although the members are now at different labels, fans are crossing their fingers for a reunion in the near future.









