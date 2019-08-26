Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Sunny and Taeyeon show off their close friendship + to be on 'Super Idol League 4'

AKP STAFF

Sunny and Taeyeon have been through a lot while promoting together for years, and their close friendship is still going strong.

The girls posted a lovely winking selfie on August 26th with the hashtag #superidolleague4. The two popular idols are set to show off their chemistry and friendship as they duke it out while playing video games. Girls' Generation is slowly approaching their 12th anniversary, and although the members are now at different labels, fans are crossing their fingers for a reunion in the near future. 


 


  1. Taeyeon
  2. Sunny
Reclaimer39 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

12th anniversary already happened...

0

DTRT7,482 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

My two favorite SNSD members. 😘

