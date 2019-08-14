Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) to issue warning + penalty on Girl's Day's Hyeri

On August 14, board members of the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) held a meeting to evaluate an episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' which aired back on July 6.

During this broadcast, fixed cast member Girl's Day's Hyeri chose to promote the name of a shopping mall run by her younger sister during a moment where she was selected to receive a close-up camera one-shot.

After evaluating the scene, the KOCSC commented, "There's no doubt that the individual used the broadcast for personal reasons. There's little difference from an executive owner of the broadcast using the air time for promotion purposes. Idol stars especially have a large influence on children and young viewers. Businesses that idol stars choose to promote on broadcasts tend to have significant impacts, so there must be caution."

In addition to issuing a warning to the production staff of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' as well as to Girl's Day's Hyeri, the KOCSC will hold an additional association meeting to determine the exact penalty for this act.

Meanwhile, after receiving criticism for the above scene, the production staff of 'Amazing Saturday' apologized to viewers via the program's official website.

