Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Sehun shares friendly photo with co-star Lee Seung Gi on Instagram

On August 14, EXO's Sehun shared an unexpected, friendly photo with singer/actor Lee Seung Gi via his Instagram!

Sehun simply wrote, "With Seung Gi-hyung", posting a photo with Lee Seung GI inside an elevator, wearing similar black t-shirts. The two stars are known to have become close after working together on the set of 'Netflix' original variety series, 'Busted' season 2. 

Previously, Sehun also sent Lee Seung Gi a surprise coffee cart to the set of his upcoming drama 'Vagabond'. Who's looking forward to the premiere of 'Busted' season 2?

