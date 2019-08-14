MAMAMOO chooses comfort over aesthetics for their airport fashion

﻿ ﻿ credit: newsen

MAMAMOO arrived at Incheon Airport on August 14 after finishing their second concert tour in Japan. Although most celebrities will wear stylish clothing to anticipate press photos that are being taken at the airport, MAMAMOO seemed to be the epitome of comfort in loose clothes and functional footwear as they made their way back to Korea.

Netizens have been commenting on their airport outfits, saying:

"They've been working so hard and should focus on their comfort first."

"Hwa Sa looks like she's ridden a lot of airplanes. Her outfit looks really comfortable."

"Comfortable clothing is the best for plane rides."

"All four of the look nice and comfortable. Good to see."



What do you think about MAMAMOO's outfits?