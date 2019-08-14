Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO chooses comfort over aesthetics for their airport fashion

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
credit: newsen

 MAMAMOO arrived at Incheon Airport on August 14 after finishing their second concert tour in Japan. Although most celebrities will wear stylish clothing to anticipate press photos that are being taken at the airport, MAMAMOO seemed to be the epitome of comfort in loose clothes and functional footwear as they made their way back to Korea.

Netizens have been commenting on their airport outfits, saying:

"They've been working so hard and should focus on their comfort first."

"Hwa Sa looks like she's ridden a lot of airplanes. Her outfit looks really comfortable."

"Comfortable clothing is the best for plane rides."

"All four of the look nice and comfortable. Good to see." 


What do you think about MAMAMOO's outfits? 

  1. MAMAMOO
4 8,162 Share 81% Upvoted

1

Cutie888401 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Same, I mean I’m no celebrity but if I’m gonna be sitting on a plane for hours I would want to wear comfy clothes

Share

1

Guesstar2,100 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

No airs about them whatsoever....they are simply down-to-earth - more reasons to love these gals

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND