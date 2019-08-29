Goo Hye Sun's art exhibition to show at 'Shanghai Art Fair'

Goo Hye Sun's art exhibition 'A World Without You, Is Loneliness to Me' will be showing at the 'Shanghai Art Fair'.



The actress's art exhibit recently wrapped up successfully at a gallery in Seoul from June 1 to July 28, and she donated 20 million Won ($16,485 USD) in profits to pets in need. On August 29, Goo Hye Sun told fans on Instagram her artwork will now be heading over to Shanghai for viewing.



In other news, Goo Hye Sun's novel 'Tears Are Heart-Shaped' has ranked in at #1 on Naver's e-Book bestsellers list. She's currently in an ongoing divorce battle with actor Ahn Jae Hyun.



Stay tuned for updates on Goo Hye Sun.

