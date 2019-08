It seems like K-pop bands are coming back into fashion as boy band ONEWE gears up for their release "Regulus".

The MV teaser gives listeners a short preview of the moody rock song that is bound to get you hyped. The concept shows the members wearing unique silver accessories and powerful instrumental performances as well.

Boy bands have always been popular in the Kpop scene but it seems like more and more of them are starting to show. What are your thoughts on ONEWE?