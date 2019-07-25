Yoo Jae Suk opens up about his baby girl and upcoming variety show 'How Do You Play?'

Yoo Jae Suk opened up about his baby girl and upcoming variety show 'How Do You Play?'.



On July 25, Yoo Jae Suk held a V Live stream for his new variety show, MBC's 'How Do You Play?', which started up as a YouTube series by 'Infinite Challenge' producer Kim Tae Ho. The 'Nation's MC' expressed, "I miss the 'Infinite Challenge' members a lot. Jung Jun Ha recently contacted me to tell me he was doing a musical. I hope it goes well. I'm sure the other members are doing well too. They're all working hard, and I'm cheering them on."



He continued, "We say we'd like to meet up a lot, but it's not easy for us to gather in one place. We each have to think about our own lives." As for what he does on his free time, Yoo Jae Suk said, "When I don't have filming, I usually exercise. I get my skin treated and go to an orthopedics clinic. I try to spend time at home with my family. I don't think I'm much help at home, but I try to play with the kids. I'm sure my wife isn't satisfied with what I do. I'm trying to help as much as possible."



Yoo Jae Suk further revealed, "Our second child is growing up well. It's a lot of fun to watch her. I don't know where the time goes. Now I'm talking about her. I want to see her again."



'How Do You Play?' premieres on July 27 KST.