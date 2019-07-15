Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sehun wants to video chat with you in EXO-SC's new video teaser for their 1st mini album 'What a life'

AKP STAFF


EXO-SC's Sehun needs you to pick up the phone in a new video teaser for their upcoming mini album, 'What a life'. 

The video begins with answering a Facetime call from Sehun who says,

"Hello, can you see me well? I feel like I haven't been able to talk to you guys in a while because I've been busy preparing for this album. I've been working with Chanyeol-hyung as a sub-unit to prepare for this album, and right now I'm currently in L.A. to ride a yacht for the music video. This is for the first scene of the video, and I think this shoot is going to be really fun so I'm feeling excited to start filming. Even though we started preparing for shooting early in the morning, I'm still feeling good and ready to go. The weather is getting nicer too, so it looks like we're going to have a great start for our music video shoot. I'll wrap up filming in the States and get back to you all with a new MV as quick as I can. So please wait just a little longer and be happy and healthy. Bye!"   

Sehun and Chanyeol's first mini album 'What a life' is set for release on July 22nd at 6 PM KST.

Check out the video below!

