Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Police start investigation into 'Produce x 101' vote rigging allegations

Police have started their investigation into the 'Produce x 101' vote rigging allegations.

On July 27, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation department stated they'd received a request for an investigation from Mnet, and the internal investigation has officially started. 

As previously reported, the controversy began when a group of viewers of 'Produce x 101' raised concerns of vote rigging after the results were announced. Mnet has denied any vote rigging. 

