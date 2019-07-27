Police start investigation into 'Produce x 101' vote rigging allegations

Police have started their investigation into the 'Produce x 101' vote rigging allegations.



On July 27, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation department stated they'd received a request for an investigation from Mnet, and the internal investigation has officially started.



As previously reported, the controversy began when a group of viewers of 'Produce x 101' raised concerns of vote rigging after the results were announced. Mnet has denied any vote rigging.