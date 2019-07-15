Netizens continue to leave criticism towards Ham So Won in regards to her treatment of husband Jin Hua

It seems like netizens are disapproving of Ham So Won's treatment of her husband Jin Hua.

The couple made the news when it was revealed that there was an 18-year-age difference between them. They are a common guest on the show 'Flavor of Wife' where they show viewers their daily married life. Many netizens have been leaving concerned comments for Jin Hua after it was revealed in a recent episode that he saw a therapist for depression. The concerns multiplied due to the fact that Ham So Won is seen on the show yelling at Jin Hua, who many people see as a patient husband and father.

Netizens are going even so far as to leave comments after the actress recently posted pictures of her daughter with the hashtag "she's growing up so fast".

However, netizens were quick to tell the actress that she needed to be nicer to Jin Hua, saying:



"She acts as if she's doing all the child-raising but does she really know how hard it is? Don't treat your husband like that. As a mother of a child and a wife, I know how difficult it must be for him to raise a child in a foreign country. He's going to be depressed so stop berating him and be grateful."

"It's good that the kid looks like her dad."

"Is Jin Hua getting karma from his past life?"

"Ham So Won please be good to Jin Hua. He's not lacking in anything. He's your husband, not your son."





What do you think of this situation?

