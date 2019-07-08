Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Netizens are surprised after discovering the real ages of actors Lee Jae Wook and Kwak Dong Yeon

Netizens were shocked to hear the real ages of these actors who they thought were actually much older than they look!

Community forums have been abuzz regarding actors Lee Jae Wook and Kwak Dong Yeon, who are actually born in 1998 and 1997 respectively. Netizens have been losing their minds over this fact because they look a lot older in their dramas than their actual ages. 

Kwak Dong Yeon previously appeared in 'Love in the Moonlight' and impressed all with his charismatic portrayal of Byun Yeon. 

Lee Jae Wook, who appeared in 'Memories of Alhambra' particularly looks a lot more mature than his actual age of 21. 

Comments about the actors include: 


"You were younger than me?!"

"?????"

"What..."

"You guys weren't 88 and 87 liners?"

"They look... a lot younger than I thought they were."

"This is quite surprising."


What do you think? 

When is Kwak Dong Yeon going to get the main roles he deserves? He's always the second lead when he's often much better than the leading actor

FYI, that bottom GIF is Lee Jae Wook in his current drama Search:WWW.Lee Jae Wook in his current drama, Search: WWW



