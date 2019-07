Rookie boy group VERIVERY is making a comeback soon!

On July 18, VERIVERY released a mysterious, eerie teaser film in mostly black and white - except for very strong, very stark impressions of red on the members' clothes, various props, etc. At the end of the film, VERIVERY hinted at a date for July 31 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more updates on VERIVERY's first comeback in approximately 3 months!