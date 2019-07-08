Model Irene Kim talks about being listed as one of the most influential women in Time Magazine

Model Irene Kim influences on US popular media are evident and she was even nominated as one of the most influential women in their 30s by Time magazine in the past.

This fact was revealed when the famous model made an appearance on the July 8 broadcast of the radio show 'Old School.'

She very humbly revealed that she was also shocked when she heard the news and that she wasn't sure why she was nominated. However, she did acknowledge that it might be to her incredibly high follower count of over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Irene Kim is well known in the US for using SNS to share content on Korean fashion, beauty, and K-pop.



Irene was called a "next generation leader" in Time and continues to prove that she is worthy of her title through her content and activities.