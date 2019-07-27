Jo Se Ho rejects a date with Jeon So Min?

Jo Se Ho rejected an offer of a date with Jeon So Min.



On the July 27th episode of MBC's new variety show 'How Do You Play?', HaHa revealed, "Yoo Jae Suk hyung said he'd set him up with Jeon So Min. Jeon So Min was rejected." The episode then shared footage of Yoo Jae Suk telling Jo Se Ho, "Should I set you up? Jeon So Min doesn't have a boyfriend."



However, Jo Se Ho sighed, saying, "Ah~." He then said that his good friend Nam Chang Hee is currently single as well.



It was then revealed that Jo Se Ho had gone to a karaoke spot with model Lee Sung Kyung. DinDin responded, "Why didn't you invite me at times like that? You only call me when you're drinking with Nam Chang Hee."



Have you watched 'How Do You Play?' yet?