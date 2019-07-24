ITZY to perform new track 'Icy' for 1st time at '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS'

ITZY will be performing their new track "Icy" for the first time at the upcoming '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS'.



On July 24, reports revealed fans will have to watch the 'M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' on August 1 to watch ITZY perform their comeback track "Icy" for the first time on stage. The song is also the first release from ITZY written and composed by JYP Entertainment founder and producer J.Y. Park.



Alongside ITZY, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX, and TXT are set to hold special stages, and BVNDIT, Nature, and VERIVERY are preparing for a collaboration for the awards show.



The '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on August 1 at 7PM KST.