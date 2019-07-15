ITZY rumored to feature in a new Mnet Reality Show

ITZY might be making their reality show debut soon.

One sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed that the girls were on Mnet's Contents lineup page and listed as one of the groups to be showcased in a reality show alongside GOT7, ATEEZ, and Everglow! The description states that the reality show will be showing the daily lives of idols as they go about their promotions.

The show is listed to debut in the second half of 2019, which means it could be coming to a screen near you very soon. Given that ITZY is gearing up for their comeback, it makes a lot of sense for the show to release quite soon.

Are you excited to see these idol groups on a reality show?