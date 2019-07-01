Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Producer Ryan Jhun commends these two Wanna One members for being the last to leave while recording 'Pick Me'

It seems like these Wanna One members have a strong work ethic that began to show even before their debut! 

Producer Ryan Jhun recently revealed on an interview with 'Idol Radio' that Ong Seong Woo and Lee Dae Hwi were the last trainees to leave when recording "Pick Me." He said that around 80 members recorded the song in a rotation format and that Ong Seong Woo and Lee Dae Hwi were the only two trainees to stick around till the end. 

Ryan Jhun also talked about how he was emotional when Hwang Min Hyun ended up in the final line up and revealed that his royalties from writing the "Pick Me" song were enough to purchase an entire house!

It seems like the work ethic paid off and now many of the Wanna One members are thriving in their careers. 

