CIX boys are dreamlike in red for 'Arena Homme Plus'

It's D-Day of CIX's official debut!

Well-known as Wanna One member Bae Jin Young's brand new boy group, CIX will be debuting this July 23 at 6 PM KST with their 1st EP, 'HELLO Chapter 1. Hello Stranger'. Ahead of their official debut, the CIX boys posed for a dreamlike, moody pictorial with 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine's August issue, expressing themselves with a mysterious, striking aura.

Check out some of CIX's pictorial cuts below! Also on July 24, CIX will be holding their debut fan showcase 'Hello, Stranger' at the SK Handball Arena in Seoul.



