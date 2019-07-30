Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Berry Good's Johyun reveals gorgeous bikini photos + netizens support her and call out others shaming her

AKP STAFF

Berry Good's Johyun is living her best life and netizens are here for it.

The idol star uploaded pictures of her having fun in Malaysia while on vacation in a red bikini that highlights her gorgeous body. 

Johyun was previously under controversy after being bashed for a cosplay outfit that she was required to wear for an idol gaming event earlier this year. Netizens have been calling out the hypocrisy and shaming for an outfit that would have been praised on another idol such as Mamamoo's Hwa Sa

swimming pool 🏖 Malaysia 🇲🇾

Netizens have been commenting their support for Johyun saying:

"So pretty!"

"I think she's prettier than AOA's Seolhyun. Her skin is nicer too."

"Please stop leaving malicious comments because you're jealous."

"The enemy of an ugly woman is a pretty woman."

"She used to be an athlete when she was younger and looks really healthy."

We hope to see less body shaming in the Korean industry and more positivity. 

