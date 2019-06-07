Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

TVXQ's Yunho says 'Follow' him in charismatic title song preview + silver teaser images

AKP STAFF

TVXQ's Yunho has released the final audio preview for his upcoming solo debut mini album 'True Colors' - the audio preview for his title track, "Follow"!

The corresponding color to Yunho's solo debut title track "Follow" is silver, and in his newly released teaser images, Yunho rocks a charismatic rider look in silver and black. "Follow" is a pop dance track with a dark, groovy mood, accentuated with unique percussion and synthesizer sounds. 

You can listen to TVXQ Yunho's debut mini album 'True Colors' in full this June 12 at 6 PM KST!

1 3,533 Share 86% Upvoted

i'll follow you anywhere

