TVXQ's Yunho says 'Follow' him in charismatic title song preview + silver teaser images

TVXQ's Yunho has released the final audio preview for his upcoming solo debut mini album 'True Colors' - the audio preview for his title track, "Follow"!

The corresponding color to Yunho's solo debut title track "Follow" is silver, and in his newly released teaser images, Yunho rocks a charismatic rider look in silver and black. "Follow" is a pop dance track with a dark, groovy mood, accentuated with unique percussion and synthesizer sounds.

You can listen to TVXQ Yunho's debut mini album 'True Colors' in full this June 12 at 6 PM KST!

