(G)I-DLE's Soyeon has a special gift for fans, in light of the group's recently celebrated 400th day since debut!

The special drawing video for Soyeon's self-composed solo song "The Loveless" features drawings by Soyeon herself, as the idol depicts her lyrics through vibrant illustrations. Watch the eclectic video above, and happy 400th day since debut to (G)I-DLE!