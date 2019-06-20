Sulli says she went no-bra simply because it's comfortable





Sulli has finally addressed her no-bra controversy on the first broadcast of JTBC's 'replynight' on June 21 KST.

Her answer itself is very simple. Although her expression became slightly upset as she started to talk about the matter, Sulli stated that "the reason why I go around without a bra is simply because it is comfortable" while nodding her head.

The PD for the show stated that the honest talk without any filter will bring new light and perspective to the problem of malicious commenting.