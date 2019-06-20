Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Sulli says she went no-bra simply because it's comfortable

Sulli has finally addressed her no-bra controversy on the first broadcast of JTBC's 'replynight' on June 21 KST. 

Her answer itself is very simple. Although her expression became slightly upset as she started to talk about the matter, Sulli stated that "the reason why I go around without a bra is simply because it is comfortable" while nodding her head. 

The PD for the show stated that the honest talk without any filter will bring new light and perspective to the problem of malicious commenting. 

unnaturalwomyn72 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

this shouldn't even be a controversy. a lot of women find bras uncomfortable. let those titties breathe sis

24

aaronyan144 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Omg why was it even a topic seriously a scandal women everywhere don't wear bra if they feel like it come on now netizens and media should grow up

Share

