ONF's Laun to try his first ever acting role in web drama 'When You Love Yourself' season 2

ONF's maknae Laun has been cast in his first ever acting role!

On June 27, WM Entertainment revealed, "Laun has been cast in web drama 'When You Love Yourself' season 2 as Yeon Joo Hyuk. He is a character who believes that the world is full of fun things, and is a mascot figure in class 8, year 2. He is also preparing to fulfill his dream of becoming an idol."





tvN D story web drama series' When You Love Yourself' revolves around a female high school student named Gong Soo Rin, who has been chubby all her life. In season 1, the web drama dealt with Soo Rin's journey in loving herself for the way she is.



Season 2 is expected to premiere this July 5 at 9 PM KST via 'V Live' and Naver TV.

