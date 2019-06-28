Final 'Produce x 101' group to debut under Swing Entertainment management

The finalists of 'Produce x 101' will be debuting under Swing Entertainment management.



On June 28, reports revealed the final debut group will be signing on with Swing Entertainment for their 5-year run. Swing was tasked with managing 'Produce 101' season 2 project group Wanna One, and the label has also acted as an intermediary between the agencies of 'Produce x 101' contestants this season.



While CJ ENM will be taking on production, Swing Entertainment will fully handle management as well as staff and producer support.



As previously reported, the final group to debut from 'Produce x 101' will sign a contract of 5 years. They'll be promoting as a project group for 2 and a half years and switching between promotions as a project group and with their labels for the second 2 and a half years.