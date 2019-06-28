Netizens believe that Ha Sung Woon plagiarized Highlight's merchandise design

A recent tweet comparing Ha Sung Woon and Hightlight's merchandise has been making rounds on community forums and fans can't help but notice the striking similarities between the two sets.

HIGHLIGHT MERCH SET

HA SUNG WOON MERCH SET





Fans noticed the extreme similarities between the items, noting that Ha Sung Woon's merchandise looks exactly the same as Highlight's in product design.

Netizens are saying things like:

"This really isn't it."

"Even if you used the same manufacturer the similarities are too much."

"They just changed the ink on the products..."

What do you think?

