Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens believe that Ha Sung Woon plagiarized Highlight's merchandise design

A recent tweet comparing Ha Sung Woon and Hightlight's merchandise has been making rounds on community forums and fans can't help but notice the striking similarities between the two sets. 

HIGHLIGHT MERCH SET
HA SUNG WOON MERCH SET



Fans noticed the extreme similarities between the items, noting that Ha Sung Woon's merchandise looks exactly the same as Highlight's in product design. 

Netizens are saying things like:

"This really isn't it."

"Even if you used the same manufacturer the similarities are too much."

"They just changed the ink on the products..."

What do you think?

ayanatsume144 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I don't want to take sides or be biased (I actually love both Highlight and SungWoon) but I don't find them similar to the point to be called plagiarized. Sure some artists have very distinctive lightsticks but there are a lot of round simple ones too, aren't there?
I personally think that they both have their unique concept that match each one of them.

Siri1232,544 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

90% of all idol group lightsticks have the same shape, so I seriously don't understand how they came to the conclusion that he plagiarized Highlight's lightstick. Also Sungwoon's lightstick has a totally different design and color.

I really don't see where the plagiarization is. As for the other items, they are made based on the lightstick, so plagiarization here either.

Share

