Girl's Day attend 2019 'Bucheon International Fantasic Film Festival' to support Sojin's movie 'Recipe For Happiness'

The ladies of Girl's Day came together this weekend to support fellow member Sojin!



On June 30, Sojin took to her personal Instagram account to share a couple of group photos of the girls attending the 2019 'Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival' to support, captioning the set with: "My reliable supporters who were with me at the screening of 'Recipe For Happiness' at the 'Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival'. Thank you to not only them, but all of the audience members who came to watch."



Meanwhile, Sojin's new movie 'Recipe For Happiness', also starring Gong Myung, made its world premiere at the event.



Check out the Instagram post below!