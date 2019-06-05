Brand New Music CEO Rhymer tells his artists not to do drugs

Brand New Music CEO Rhymer told his artists to stay away from drugs.

On June 5, Rhymer and Brand New Music artists Lee Dae Hwi, GREE, along with Muji guested on MBC's 'Radio Star.'

GREE shared about the time he was scared by his boss Rhymer. He explained, "As you can see, our CEO has very white teeth. From the back of the car, he said, 'Don't be doing drugs together.' I looked back and all I can see were his eyes and teeth."





Rhymer commented, "It's a scary world out there nowadays so I just share a few words whenever something happens."



