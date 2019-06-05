Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 17 days ago

Brand New Music CEO Rhymer tells his artists not to do drugs



Brand New Music CEO Rhymer told his artists to stay away from drugs. 

On June 5, Rhymer and Brand New Music artists Lee Dae HwiGREE, along with Muji guested on MBC's 'Radio Star.' 

GREE shared about the time he was scared by his boss Rhymer. He explained, "As you can see, our CEO has very white teeth. From the back of the car, he said, 'Don't be doing drugs together.' I looked back and all I can see were his eyes and teeth."


Rhymer commented, "It's a scary world out there nowadays so I just share a few words whenever something happens." 


pink_oracle 17 days ago


'Don't be doing drugs together.
......

Also don't sell them to other people.
And don't sell hookers to people.
Definitely don't bribe police officers.
Certainly don't take or share images of girls being sexually abused.

Just....don't be a criminal or an ass-hole. It's actually quite simple okay.

FriedChickenLove 17 days ago


You know just in case

